Café Coffee Day Is Trending on Twitter but Chai Lovers Aren’t Impressed As They Drop Funny Coffee vs Tea Memes and Jokes

The lockdown has impacted our daily lives significantly. Things which were so normal, just three months ago, seems impossible at this moment. This is what makes all of us feel blue during this coronavirus-induced restrictions. Visiting a coffee house was so common, for instance, and now, all we can do is try and make ourselves freshly cup of cappuccino at home. As we develop our skill to make a perfect cup of coffee, netizens on Twitter seems to miss Café Coffee Day, a lot, lately. This is why CCD is trending on the microblogging platform with coffee lovers sharing throwback moments. However, the viral #CafeCoffeDay seems to have not impressed the chai lovers. And the very old debate of coffee vs chai begins, as tea lovers drop hilarious memes and jokes on Twitter. Latest Meme Templates For Free Download: From Hera Pheri Dialogues to Coffin Dance Video, These Meme Formats Will Help You Make Funny Jokes.

CCD is an Indian café chain and is loved by many across the nation. It's variant recipes to make different kinds of caffeine drinks have always been quite popular. Coffee lovers would often find themselves sitting at a corner table at CCD and enjoying their drink to escape all their problems, for a while at least. It is probably the many reasons, that coffee lovers are missing their favourite joint so much. The pandemic which has shut non-essential services include cafes as well. Netizens are sharing their throwback moments on Twitter trending #CafeCoffeeDay. LOL at These Hilarious Post While You Take Your Special Chai Ki Chuski Today!

Coffee Lovers Missing CCD!

Thick Whipped Cream!

When you are already missing coffee and see this trending #CafeCoffeeDay Listen to this amazing song ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ and enjoy some coffee https://t.co/AJ4Lnd7Z9f pic.twitter.com/zUwRptTNj0 — Sona 😍😍💃💃 #KhayalRakhyaKar (@sonmishr) June 12, 2020





But it did not go well with the chai lovers. Every time, coffee lovers come up with something, people who love tea, will always take over the viral trend to display their love for the beverage. In this case, chai lovers are making memes and jokes for those trending #CafeCoffeeDay. They are quite having a field day on Twitter.

Tea Lovers Be Like!





Chai Person on the Internet!





LOL, Why?





Chai, Anyone?

I don't trend #CafeCoffeeDay because i am a Tea Lover pic.twitter.com/XK8dH6ZGDI — Guerrilla (@8106S) June 12, 2020





Chai Lover to Coffee Person





The memes are extremely funny, and only chai lovers would be able to relate with the jokes. It does not matter, if you are a tea or coffee person. All of us missing our favourite hangout joints! Be it a café or tea stall, life seems incomplete without us enjoying a hot cup of our favourite beverage, to charge ourselves for the rest of the day!