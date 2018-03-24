Cadets hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his NCC remark

National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his remark on NCC. The cadets said he should at least know about NCC. "NCC is like the 2nd Army. We're around 15 lakh in India. After C certificate, we need more opportunities to make India proud. He should at least know about it," a NCC cadet said. Congress President Rahul Gandhi divulged that he has 'no details' about the National Cadet Corps (NCC) training when he was asked about the benefits he would give to the cadets who pass the 'C' certificate examination. The Congress President was asked the question by a student during an interaction at Maharani's Arts College for Women.