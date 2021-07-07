Cabinet Reshuffle: From newcomers to NDA allies, full list of 43 ministers sworn in

At least 43 ministers are expected to take oath today at 6 pm as Prime Minister Narendra Modi expands his Cabinet. Ahead of the expansion on Wednesday evening, ministerial probables met Modi at his residence.

Those meeting Modi included BJP's Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje, Sunita Duggal, Meenakshi Lekhi, Bharati Pawar, Shantanu Thakur and Kapil Patil, JD(U)'s R C P Singh, LJP's Pashupati Paras and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel.

Some ministers of state, including G Kishan Reddy, Parshottam Rupala and Anurag Thakur, were also there, and they may be elevated, sources said.

Sources added that around 43 persons, including those getting a promotion, may take oath, and they will be a mix of youth and those with administrative experience, including former chief ministers.

Here is a complete list of probables expected to take oath and some information about them:

New faces from BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia: Credited with re-acquiring a lost state for the Bharatiya Janata Party through his rebellion, Scindia has now reaped the rewards of switching over to the saffron party after being appointed a Union minister. Scindia, who joined politics in 2002 after the demise of his father and Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia, bid adieu to his long-time party in March 2020. His exit came as a surprise mainly because he was seen as a Rahul Gandhi loyalist, and had worked extensivley for Congress' win in Madhya Pradesh at a time when the party was struggling to regain its hold in the Hindi heartland.

Scindia alleged that the Congress high command was sidelining him to promote Kamal Nath, who was also the chief minister of the state at the time. Scindia walked out of the state government with 22 other MLAs who supported him, leading to the downfall of the Congress government and joined the BJP. However, apart from political reasons to accommodate him, Scindia's induction also makes sence otherwise. He is a four-time Lok Sabha MP from his family strong-hold Guna constituency, is a house-hold name in Madhya Pradesh due to his royal lineage, and exerts strong control in the Guna-Gwallior region.

Story continues

He also comes with extensive administrative experience. He is a former Union minister in the UPA government. He was the Minister of State with independent charge for Power in the cabinet of prime minister Manmohan Singh from October 2012 until May 2014. He has also served as the Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and as Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in the UPA governments.

Sarbananda Sonowal

The former Assam chief minister's return to New Delhi power corridors was a political masterstroke on two counts: On one hand, it rewarded Sonowal for his proverbial 'sacrifice' in stepping aside to let his contemporary Himanta Biswa Sarma take charge of the state despite winning the election. took care of any simmering dissatisfaction in the state unit that may have arisen because of two senior leaders' influence over the state politics. Sonowal's tribal identity, his strong roots in the state of Assam, and his familiarity with the state of affairs in other Northeastern states will send a positive message for the BJP.

Sonowal's presence in the Cabinet is also due to his experience and expertise. Apart from the administrative experience of handling affairs of a sensitive state like Assam, Sonowal has also served as the Union minister for sports and youth affairs in the previous Modi government. He started his political career first as a member of All Assam Students Union and later joined the Asom Gana Parishad. But he has been a steady fixture in the BJP's Assam unit for over a decade now and is credited with strengthening the BJP's presence in the state.

Virendra Kumar Khatik

A seven-time parliamentarian, Virendra Kumar Khatik's induction is the Modi government's effort to improve the representation of oft-neglected Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh in the government. Khatik also belongs to the Dalit community and has long ties with the BJP-RSS family. He has previously served as the Minister of State in Women and Child Development and in minority affairs ministry during the previous stint of the NDA. Khatik represents the Tikamgarh constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Bhupender Yadav

Considered a close aide of Home Minister Amit Shah, Bhupender Yadav's induction seems to be a reward of his steady performance at the organisational level. The Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan is credited for strategising many wins for the BJP, including the Assembly elections of Rajasthan (2013), Gujarat (2017) and Uttar Pradesh (2017). He was also the architect of the JD(U)-BJP alliance in Bihar which toppled the Mahagathbandhan government and also secured a win in the last year's election.

Pankaj Chaudhary

A six-time Lok Sabha MP, Pankaj Choudhary brings with him a wealth of experience in the Union council of ministers. Sworn in on Wednesday as a Union minister, Choudhary (56) began his political career in 1989-91 as a member of the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation, soon to become it''s deputy mayor. He became a member of the BJP working committee in 1990. He was elected for the first time to the lower house of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh''s Maharajganj in 1991.

He was re-elected from the constituency in 1996 and 1998. Choudhary, however, lost to Akhilesh Singh of the Samajwadi Party in the 1999 General Election. He later won the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. In 2009, he lost to the Congress candidate from Maharajganj. In 2014, Choudhary won from the same constituency and again in 2019 to become a member of the Lok Sabha for the sixth time. PTI SMI RDK RDK

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

Sworn in as a Union minister for the first time on Wednesday, five-time Lok Sabha MP Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma hails from a small place in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Yadav (63) had become an MLA in 1991. Chaudhary got elected to the Lok Sabha five times--in 1996, 1998, 2004, 2014 and 2019--from the Jalaun constituency. In 2001, he became vice-president of the UP BJP's SC Morcha and a decade later, he became its president. As an MP, he was a member of the Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Darshana Vikram Jardosh

Meenakshi Lekhi

The two-time MP from New Delhi has been a permanent fixture in TV debates, representing the Bhartiya Janata Party since before 2014. She is a well-known face in national politics because of the front-facing roles in the organisation. She is also a Supreme Court lawyer. Lekhi started her legal career in early nineties after she got her LLB degree from Delhi University.

She started practicing at Supreme Court of India and Delhi High Court where she argued several cases regarding bails, revisions, trials, domestic violence and Family Law disputes. Besides, she has been a social activist and has been associated with several institutions, including the National Commission for Women.

Annapurna Devi Yadav

A Narayanswamy

Kaushal Kishore

Ajay Bhatt

Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt simultaneously held two important offices as the Uttarakhand BJP chief and the Leader of Opposition at the time of the previous Assembly polls, and piloted his party to a massive win of 57 of 70 seats. The Nainital MP, who was sworn in as a Union minister on Wednesday, has served the BJP successfully in several key positions in Uttarakhand over the years.

The former Ranikhet MLA helped the BJP overcome the formidable challenge of wresting power from the Congress in the 2017 polls. The 60-year-old Brahmin leader from Kumaon had a stroke of bad luck too as he himself could not retain his own seat. However, Bhatt more than made up for the loss when he became an MP for the first time in the 2019 General Election, defeating seasoned Congress leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat in Nainital by 3,39,096 votes.

It was the biggest margin with which any MP had won from the state that year and highly creditable given the fact that it was Bhatt's Lok Sabha poll debut made against a Congress heavyweight like Rawat. Though aggressive as a Leader of Opposition, Bhatt's attacks in the Assembly were always couched in dignified language. He always came to the House fully prepared, armed with facts and figures and never faltered during debates.

Ajay Kumar

Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan

Shobha Karandlaje

Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

RK Ranjan Singh

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, who was sworn in as Union minister of state on Wednesday, is a member of an erstwhile royal clan in Manipur and has worked for unity among various tribes in his state. R K Ranjan, as he is popularly known, was born on September 1, 1952 in the village of Kongba Makha Nandeibam Leikai in Manipur''s Imphal East district. The former academic and now politician is seen as a unifier. Son of the late Rajkumar Manisana Singh, he is married to Debala Devi.

After graduating from Dhana Manjuri College Imphal, he did his master''s in Geography in 1972 from Guwahati University and later a PhD on ''problems of land-use'' in Manipur. R K Ranjan hails from the Manipur royal clan which is still highly regarded in the state. After teaching in colleges in Manipur, he joined Manipur University (MU) as an assistant professor in the department of Earth Sciences. He was appointed registrar at MU and served from 2004 to 2008. In 2013, he joined the BJP and contested the Lok Sabha elections in the next very year. However, his debut was marked by defeat. In 17th Lok Sabha elections held in 2019, he was elected as Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from inner Manipur parliamentary constituency on the BJP ticket.

Bishweswar Tudu

Mahendra Munjapara

Shantanu Thakur

L Murugan

Narayan Rane

Having spent the better part of his political career in the Shiv Sena, Narayan Rane has come a long way, leaving two parties and forming his own outfit for a while, before joining hands with the BJP and becoming a Union minister. Rane (69) began his political career as a ''shakha pramukh'' (local ward chief) in the Sena and rose up the ranks to become chief minister at the fag end of the Shiv Sena-BJP government's term in 1999.

Not known to mince words, the Maratha leader having pockets of influence in the coastal Konkan region, was picked by Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray as chief minister when he decided to remove the genial Manohar Joshi ahead of the 1999 Assembly elections. Thackeray, however, expelled Rane from the Sena in July 2005 for "anti-party activities" after he alleged that tickets and posts were for sale in the Shiv Sena.

Rane joined the Congress in August 2005 and quit it in September 2017. "I waited for 12 years. When I found that there was no scope for me in the Congress, I decided to quit from the primary membership of the party and membership of the legislative council," he had said in his rant against the party over "injustice" done to him and his supporters. Rane then said he had joined the Congress because he was assured that he will be made chief minister in six months.

After quitting the Congress, Rane launched the Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha in October 2017. In 2018, he declared support for BJP and was elected to the Rajya Sabha on that party's nomination. In October 2019, he merged his party with the BJP. Over the years, Rane's political rivals have been linking him to several incidents of violence, claiming his involvement in the murder of Shiv Sena worker Shridhar Naik and some other crimes in his Sindhudurg region of Konkan.

Kapil Patil: The politician joined BJP in 2014. Until then, he was a member of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party. Patil became an MP in 2014 for the first from Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. He also won the General elections in 2019 from the same constituency. Patil is also the vice-president of Maharashtra BJP since July, 2020.

Ashwini Vaishnav

G Krishan Reddy

The 61-year-old is Minister of State for Home Affairs. He was elected as a Member of Parliament to 17th Lok Sabha, in 2019, from Secunderabad Constituency, Telangana. He was earlier a 3-time MLA and BJP Floor Leader in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Assemblies. Hailing from Ranga Reddy District of Telangana State, he was born in a middle-class farmers' family in 1960 to Late Sri Gangapuram Swami Reddy and Late Smt. Andalamma. He is married to Kavya, a homemaker who duly supports him in his political journey. His daughter, Vaishnavi and son, Tanmai are pursuing their higher studies. He displayed leadership instincts since his childhood, drawing inspiration from Lokmanya Jayaprakash Narayan, who was the mascot in the fight against Emergency and corruption.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

BL Verma

A member of the Rajya Sabha, 59-year-old B L Verma is an OBC leader who started off as an active party worker from Budaun in Uttar Pradesh. He became UP BJP vice-president in 2018 and as a member of the upper house of Parliament, he is in the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs). A first-time Union minister, Verma was earlier president of the Braj region unit of the saffron party. A prominent leader among the OBC communities, especially the Lodhi community in western UP, he is considered close to former chief minister Kalyan Singh. At present, Verma holds the post of the chairman of UP State Construction and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, enjoying the rank and status of a minister of state.

Nishith Pramanik

The West Bengal politician joined BJP in 2019 and was formerly a member of Trinamool Congress (TMC). He became an MP from Cooch Behar in the 2019 general elections. In the recent meeting with PM Modi, Pramanik was also present with other leaders.

Pratima Bhoumik

Bharti Pawar

Bhagwanth Khuba

The Bidar MP from Hyderabad belongs to the Lingayat community. The BJP, with the induction of Khuba, has signalled its intent to take on the Congress in its own stronghold.

SP Singh Baghel

A five-time MP, Satya Pal Singh Baghel currently represents Agra in the Lok Sabha as a BJP MP. A party-hopper, 61-year-old Baghel was a member of the Lok Sabha in 1998, 1999 and 2004 as a Samajwadi Party MP, representing the Jalesar seat in Uttar Pradesh. After three terms as an MP, Baghel was suspended from the SP. He then unsuccessfully contested two Lok Sabha elections as a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate. In 2014, Baghel was elected to the Rajya Sabha as a BSP nominee. Baghel became president of the BJP OBC Morcha in 2015 and two years later he became a BJP MLA from Tundla before getting elected to the Lok Sabha again, this time on a BJP ticket from Agra. This is his first stint as a central minister.

Subhas Sarkar

The 67-year-old doctor and vice-president of the BJP's West Bengal unit is a Lok Sabha member from Bankura (where he recently defeated TMC's Subrata Mukherjee by 1,74,333 votes).

John Barla

A tribal leader from the tea gardens of West Bengal, the Alipurduar MP has been in the news lately for demanding that a separate Union Territory be carved out of north Bengal. The 46-year-old was born in Jalpaiguri.

Promotions

Allies

Also See: PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE News Updates: 43 leaders sworn in as Union ministers; portfolio allocation soon

Modi Cabinet reshuffle: New Council of Ministers younger by three years, to feature 14 ministers under age 50

PM Modi Cabinet reshuffle: 27 OBCs, 11 women, a host of professionals — a sneak peek

Read more on Politics by Firstpost.