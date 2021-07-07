Cabinet Reshuffle: G Kishan Reddy's Journey From Youth Worker to Modi's Team

Gangapuram Kishan Reddy is currently the Minister of State for Home Affairs and also an MP representing Secunderabad. In 2009, he served as the floor leader of the BJP in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. However, he gave up the position after being elected the state BJP president of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy began his political career as a youth worker in the Janata Party in 1980 and climbed up the ranks at both state and national levels.

In Andhra Pradesh, he became the state treasurer of the state Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. From 2002 to 2005, he was also elected as National President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and selected as an MLA from the Himayatnagar constituency in 2004.

From 2004-2009, Reddy was the MLA of Himayatnagar Constituency and the Floor Leader of BJP in the State Assembly. In 2012, as a part of Telangana protests, Reddy initiated a 22-day Telangana ‘Poru Yatra’ – a 3,500-kilometre (2,200 mi) journey through 986 villages and 88 assembly constituencies which iterated the need for a stance on Telangana.

After that, he was unanimously elected as the Telangana BJP president succeeding Bandaru Dattatreya. In 2019, he was sworn in as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. Since then, he has worked in various positions delegated to him in the party.

Earlier this year, he signed a letter to the chief minister of Telangana, K. Chandrashekar Rao, requesting him to recommence MMTS services in the city.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here