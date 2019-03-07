Cabinet okays investment of Rs 31,564 cr in four power projects

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Thursday approved four power projects in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim and Jammu and Kashmir at an investment of Rs 31,564 crore to generate a total of 3,764 megawatts (MW), an official statement said.

The CCEA approved 1,320 MW Khurja Super Thermal Power Plant (STPP) in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district at an estimated cost of Rs 11,089.42 crore

Based on supercritical technology, the project, with two units of 660 MW each and equipped with latest emission control technology, will be implemented by THDC India Ltd, a mini ratna central public sector undertaking (CPSU), which was allotted the Amelia coal mine in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district in 2017.

The plant, likely to begin in 2023-24, will improve the deficit power scenario of Uttar Pradesh and other northern states like Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. The THDC will purchase 60 per cent power from the project.

The CCEA gave its nod to a similar thermal power plant in Bihar's Buxar district.

The Buxar Thermal Power Project, planned at a cost of Rs 10,439.09 crore, will be implemented by SJVN Thermal Pvt Ltd, a unit of SJVN Ltd, a mini-ratna CPSU, and commence work on 2023-24.

It will also be based on supercritical technology with two units of 660 MW each, equipped with latest emission control technology to protect the environment and have high efficiency and use less fuel to generate power, the Power Ministry said.

The Bihar government has already signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for supply of not less than 85 per cent of generated power.

For Sikkim, the CCEA approved investment sanction for acquisition of Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Ltd (LTHPL) and execution of balance work of the Teesta Stage-VI hydro electric project with installed capacity of 500 MW by state-run hydro power giant NHPC Ltd.

The project will be implemented at a cost of Rs 5,748.04 crore (at July 2018 price level), which includes bid amount of Rs 907 crore for acquisition of LTHPL and estimated cost of balance work of Rs 3,863.95 crore, including interest during construction and foreign component of Rs 977.09 crore, the Ministry said in another statement.

The CCEA also approved construction of Kiru Hydro Electric Project (624 MW) by the Chenab Valley Power Projects Pvt Ltd (CVPPPL) in Jammu and Kashmir at an estimated cost of Rs 4,287.59 crore (at July 2018 price level).

The cost includes interest during construction and foreign component of Rs 426.16 crore and infusion of equity of Rs 630.28 crore by the NHPC in CVPPPL, for construction of the project including Rs 70 crore for pre-construction activities already approved.

The project, located on Chenab river in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, is envisaged as a Run of River Scheme, designed complying with the requirements of Indus Water Treaty 1960. It is scheduled to be completed in four and a half years, the Ministry said.

--IANS

mgu/vd