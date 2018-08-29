Cabinet nods India-Morocco revised air services agreement

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the revised air services agreement to be signed between India and Morocco.

"The Air Services Agreement signifies an important landmark in the civil aviation relations between India and Morocco and has the potential to spur greater trade, investment, tourism and cultural exchanges between the two countries," an official statement said.

"It will provide enabling environment for enhanced and seamless connectivity while providing commercial opportunities to the carriers of both sides ensuring greater safety and security."

--IANS

rv/nir