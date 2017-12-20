Cabinet nods India-Italy MoU on climate change, diseases

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India and Italy for collaboration in the field of climate change impact on communicable diseases and vector-borne diseases.

Out of the several subjects on which the two nations will work jointly include collaboration in the prevention of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) of mutual interest, such as neuro-cardiovascular diseases, cancer, COPDs, mental health and dementia, with emphasis on Sustainable Development Goals-3 and related factors.

The MoU was signed on November 29, 2017 in New Delhi.

"Regulation of pharmaceuticals, medical devices and cosmetics and exchange of information thereon, promotion of business development opportunities in pharmaceuticals, procurement of generic and essential drugs and assistance in sourcing of drug supplies, nutritional aspects of food intake, including malnutrition (over nutrition and undernutrition), are the other areas (of collaboration)," said the statement.

Other subjects include research and training of food industry operators, information and communication to citizens on hygiene and food safety, and healthy eating habits, among others.

A Joint Working Group (JWG) will be set up to further elaborate the details of cooperation and to oversee the implementation of the MoU.

