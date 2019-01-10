Cabinet nods India, France MoU on cooperation in green energy

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) The Cabinet on Thursday gave post-facto approval to an MoU signed between India and France on bilateral cooperation in the field of new and renewable energy.

A cabinet communique said that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on October 3, 2018.

"India and France aim to establish the basis for a cooperative institutional relationship to encourage and promote technical bilateral cooperation on new and renewable issues on the basis of mutual benefit, equality and reciprocity," it said.

"The technical cooperation will cover joint research working groups, pilot projects, capacity building programs, study tour, case studies and the sharing of experience/ expertise."

