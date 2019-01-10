Cabinet nod to provide tax assistance to Swaziland

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) The Cabinet on Thursday approved the signing of the terms of reference (TOR) for providing tax assistance to Swaziland through the engagement of a designated Indian expert under the Tax Inspectors Without Borders (TIWB) programme between both countries.

A Finance Ministry release said that an Indian expert has been mutually selected by India and the African kingdom.

"The Union Cabinet has approved the signing of the Terms of Reference (TOR) governing the engagement of the designated Indian expert to provide tax assistance to Swaziland (now known as Eswatini) under the Tax Inspectors Without Borders programme between India and Eswatini," it said.

The engagement of the Indian expert under the TIWB programme will give impetus to India's support in capacity building in tax matters in developing countries."

The TIWB programme, jointly launched by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), is intended to support developing countries to strengthen national tax administrations through building audit capacity and to share this knowledge with other countries.

