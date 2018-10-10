Cabinet merges National Council for Vocational Training and National Skill Development Agency
The Cabinet has approved the merger of the National Council for Vocational Training and National Skill Development Agency into the National Council for Vocational Education and Training today, informed Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. The decision by the Government aims to boost skill ecosystem in the country. Advisory body NCTVT was set up by the Government of India in 1956 and autonomous body NSDA was founded in 2013.