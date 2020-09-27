Cabinet expansion likely to follow after BJP’s organisational rejig

New Delhi, Sep 27: A Cabinet expansion could be on the cards, following the big rejig within the BJP that was undertaken on Saturday.

Sources tell OneIndia that a Cabinet expansion could take place after the assembly elections in Bihar scheduled to take place next month. The source also said that leaders from West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala are likely to be accommodated in the Cabinet.

The source cited above also said that there is likely to be a rejig within the Cabinet and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to make some changes to the portfolios.

On Saturday, BJP president J P Nadda announced the new team of office bearers. Ram Madhav, Muralidhar Rao have been replaced as general secretaries in the BJP. Tejasvi Yadav replaces Poonam Mahajan as youth wing president.

In all the BJP president has announced 23 new office bearers in the party. The decision comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections to be held in October.

The new national general secretaries are Bhupendra Yadav, Arun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, D Purandeshwari, C T Ravi, Tarun Chugh and Dilip Saikia.

The new national Vice Presidents are Dr. Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Radha Mohan Singh, Baijyant Jay Panda, Raghubar Das, Mukul Roy, Annapurna Devi, Bharti Ben Shiyal, D K Aruna, Chuba Ao, Abdulla Kutty. B L Santosh is the national general secretary (org).

V Satish, Saudan Singh and Shivprakash are the national joint secretaries.

After the announcement was made, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi congratulated the new team. Congratulations and best wishes to new team. I am confident they will uphold the glorious tradition of our party of serving India's people selflessly and with dedication. May they work hard to empower the poor and marginalised.

