Cabinet approves strategic disinvestment of BPCL: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

While addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting in the national capital, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that Cabinet approved strategic disinvestment of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. "Cabinet has approved strategic disinvestment of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, of Govt of India share holding of 53.29% along with transfer of certain management control. This is excluding BPCL's equity share holding of 61% stake in Numaligarh Refinery," said Finance Minister.