Cabinet approves MoU with Morocco on water resources

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved signing of an MoU between India and Morocco on cooperation in the field of water resources.

The MoU intends to enhance cooperation in the field of water resources development and management within the framework of their expertise and their respective legislations, an official statement said.

The domains of bilateral cooperation under this MoU include conception, realisation and maintenance of the hydraulic infrastructure, notably big dams and water transfer projects and integrated water resources management, which includes conjunctive use of surface and ground water resources.

It also covers enhancement of water use efficiency, resilience and adaptation to climate change, artificial recharge of aquifers, flood and drought management, sustainable development and management of ground water resources including recharge augmentation, and harvesting and valuation of rainfall water and resilience and adaptation to climate.

The cooperation also includes exchange of visits and missions of experts, exchange of information on programs, publications, expertise and results of research in the field of water resources, develop projects in domains mentioned above, in both countries.

It will also develop partnership mechanism with the socio-economic actors in the two countries and ensure reciprocal participation of experts to the water related events and projects.

It would also promote cooperation between hydraulic basin agencies of the two countries with an aim to share the expertise on the implementation of the principles of integrated water resource management in the hydraulic basins.

The MoU also provides for setting up of a Joint Working Group consisting of equal members from both the sides to monitor the activities to be carried out in fulfilment of the MoU. This shall hold its annual meeting alternatively in India and Morocco and also interact at any other time too.

India's Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation has been envisaging bilateral cooperation with other countries in water resources development and managemenr. Keeping in view the ongoing India-Africa cooperation, it was decided to have an agreement with Morocco on the issue.

--IANS

ao/him/vd