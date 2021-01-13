Cabinet approves MoU between India, UAE for scientific and technical cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on scientific and technical cooperation between the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES).

The MoU provides for sharing of knowledge, data and operational products for meteorological, seismological and oceanic services, such as radar, satellite, tide gauges, seismic and meteorological stations.

The agreement will facilitate the exchange of experience/visits in term of scientists, research scholars and specialists; exchange of scientific and technical information related to common interest activities, organisation of bilateral scientific and technical seminars/workshops/conferences and training courses on problems related to the fields of cooperation and deployment of Meteorological observation networks on the mutual agreement over Ocean waters.

It will also promote cooperation in the development of special capacities of Tsunami models researches for faster and more reliable forecasts of Tsunamis propagating through the Oman Sea and the Arabian Sea which affect the coastal areas of India and northeast part of the UAE.

The scientific activities being carried out by the respective Institutes in India and NCM-UAE were discussed during the UAE delegation visit at MoES on November 8, 2019 and found many common areas of research. (ANI)