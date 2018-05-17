Cabinet approves MoU between India and Swaziland in health, medicine

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave its ex post facto for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Swaziland on cooperation in the field of health and medicine respectively. The MoU was signed on April 9, during President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to the African nation. The MoU covers the following areas of cooperation- drugs and pharmaceutical products, medical consumable products, medical research, medical equipment, public health, communicable disease control and surveillance and health tourism. A working group will be set up to further elaborate the details of cooperation and to oversee the implementation of the MoU.