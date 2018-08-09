Cabinet approves India-Indonesia MoU on health cooperation

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Indonesia on health cooperation.

The MoU paves way for cooperation in the areas of research and development; active pharmaceutical ingredients and IT-based medical equipment; human resource development; health services; and any other area as may be mutually agreed upon, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press briefing.

"A working group will be set up to further elaborate the details of cooperation and to oversee the implementation of this MoU," Prasad said.

