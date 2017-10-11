Cabinet approves India, Belarus MoU on vocational education

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its ex-post facto approval to an MoU between India and Belarus for cooperation in the field of vocational education and training.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on September 12 during Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko's India visit.

A government statement said that Belarus with a large concentration of industries -- fuelled by available skilled manpower and a highly developed skill training system -- could benefit India through knowledge transfer.

"This MoU would pave the way for systematic transfer of their expertise and know-how in skilling the manpower specially in manufacturing sector."

"The transfer of knowledge of their skilling methodology will immensely help in our initiatives like Make in India and Skill India," the statement added.

As per the MoU, Belarus will provide comprehensive transfer of know-how of emerging technologies, training and evaluation methodologies, content development for regular, distance learning and e-learning, competency building, network building and industry linkage.

It would also offer vocational education services for Indian citizens for skill development in varied fields including construction, electric power production and distribution, manufacturing, trade, auto service and household goods repair and maintenance, among others.

