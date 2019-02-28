Cabinet approves FAME India Phase II

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the proposal to implement the second phase of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) in India for promotion of electric mobility in the country.

The scheme will be implemented over three years, starting April 1, with a total outlay of Rs 10,000 crore, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

It is an extended version of the "FAME India 1", launched in 2015.

The scheme will stress electrification of public transport, including shared transport. The scheme also proposes to establish charging infrastructure and set up 2,700 charging stations in metros and other cities.

--IANS

