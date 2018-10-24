Cabinet approves environment pact signed by BRICS nations

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed among the BRICS nations on environmental cooperation.

The agreement was signed during the 10th BRICS Summit in South Africa in July this year.

As per a statement, the MoU focuses on issues such as air quality, water, biodiversity, climate change, waste management, implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Sustainable Development Goals, and other areas of cooperation as mutually agreed upon by the participants.

The MoU acknowledges the responsibility of the BRICS nations-- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- towards the protection, preservation and sustainability of the environment.

It will enable establishment and promotion of closer and long-term cooperation between the BRICS countries in the field of environment protection and management of natural resources on the basis of equity, reciprocity and mutual benefits, taking into account the applicable laws and legal provisions in each country, said the statement.

The agreement is expected to bring in the latest technologies and best practices suited for bringing about better environment protection, conservation and management of climate change, as well as wildlife protection and conservation.

