04 Feb 2021: Cabinet approves amendments to give more power to Delhi's L-G

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved proposed amendments to the Government of NCT of Delhi Act, that will give more power to the Lieutenant Governor.

The amendments dictate timelines within which an elected government has to approach the L-G with legislative and administrative proposals, reports TOI.

Sources told the daily that these amendments are aimed at reducing "political conflicts."

Here are more details.

Plans: Centre hoping to pass Bill in the Budget Session

In the ongoing Budget Session, the Centre hopes to table and pass the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The approval assumes significance considering the consistent conflict between the current Delhi government, led by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and L-G Anil Baijal.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remained at loggerheads with Baijal even when the coronavirus situation worsened in Delhi.

Changes: Elected government will have to send proposals to L-G sooner

The Centre considered amending the Act in view of the Supreme Court order of 2019. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre hopes that these changes will provide more clarity about jurisdictions.

Once the amendments are cleared, an elected government will have to furnish a legislative proposal to L-G at least 15 days in advance. The timeline for administrative proposals is seven days, reports NDTV.