Cabinet approves agreement with Maldives on agribusiness

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday accorded ex post facto approval to the an agreement between the Agriculture Ministry and the Ministry of Fisheries, Marine Resource and Agriculture, Maldives.

It was signed in December last year during the State visit of President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to India.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for establishing mutual cooperation to improve the ecosystem for agribusiness provides for cooperation in the fields of agriculture census, agribusiness, integrated farming system, irrigation, improved seeds, soil health management, research, capacity building of local agribusiness, enhancing knowledge of entrepreneurs in the areas of food security and nutrition, developing climate resilient agriculture system, establishing facilities to test pesticide residues.

Under the MoU, a Joint Working Group will be constituted to prepare plans of cooperation, implement the tasks determined by the parties and to indicate the implementation of activities outlined.

--IANS

spk/prs