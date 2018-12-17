Cabinet approves 4-lane bridge parallel to Mahatma Gandhi Setu Bridge on river Ganga in Patna

While briefing a gathering in the national capital, Union Information Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved a new 4-lane bridge parallel to Mahatma Gandhi Setu Bridge on river Ganga in Patna, Bihar. Rs 2,926.42 crore will be spent on it and construction will be completed in 3 years". He further added, "Cabinet has approved the establishment of two more All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), one in Tamil Nadu's Madurai and one in Telangana, with the cost of Rs 1,264 crore and Rs 1,028 crore respectively".