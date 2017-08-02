Cabinet apprised of MoU with Spain on renewable energy

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Wednesday apprised of an MoU between India and Spain on cooperation in renewable energy, an official statement said.

The memorandum of understanding was signed on May 30 in Spain.

"Both sides aim to establish the basis for a cooperative institutional relationship to encourage and promote technical bilateral cooperation on new and renewable energy issues on the basis of mutual benefit equality and reciprocity," the statement said.

The MoU envisages establishing a Joint Working Committee to review, monitor, and discuss matters relating to areas of cooperation in renewable energy.

