Cabinet apprised of MoU with S.Korea on Applied Science and Industrial Technology

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday was apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and South Korea on cooperation in Applied Science and Industrial Technology, said a government statement.

The MoU was signed in New Delhi on July 9 during the visit of the President of South Korea to India.

"The aim and objective of this MOU is to promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of applied science and industrial technologies for the purposes of promoting sustainable development and enhanced quality of life," said the statement.

--IANS

