Cabinet apprised of MoU with Brazil on cooperation in cattle genomics

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was on Wednesday apprised of a MoU signed between India and Brazil for cooperation in the fields of Zebu Cattle Genomics and Assisted Reproductive Technologies.

"The MoU will strengthen the existing friendly relations between India and Brazil and promote development of Genomics and Assistant Reproductive Technologies (ARTs) in Cattle through joint activities to be implemented through mutually agreed procedures," said an official statement.

Under the MoU signed in October 2016, an implementation committee will be created with an equal number of representatives from both countries for the purpose of regularly determining the activities and developing work plans and subsequently their evaluation.

This will be done through joint projects in the fields of productivity improvement of cattle and buffaloes, for the purpose of broadening the existing knowledge base on sustainable dairy development and institutional strengthening.

Zebu cattle are humped cattle species or subspecies of domestic cattle originating in the Indian subcontinent.

