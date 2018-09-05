Cabal, Farah enter doubles semis at US Open

New York, Sep 5 (IANS) Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, the No. 5 seeds, defeated India's Rohan Bopanna and France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin, the No. 15 seeds, 6-3, 6-4, in the men's doubles quarter-finals at the US Open tennis tournament here.

The Colombian duo's opponents in the semi-finals will be the winners of the match between the duo of Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Chilean Nicolas Jarry and Americans Mike Bryan and Jack Sock, the No. 3 seeds, reports Efe news agency.

Cabal and Farah finished the match on Tuesday. with 25 winners and just seven unforced errors, while Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin had 17 winners and 10 unforced errors.

The Colombians, who grew up together and have been doubles partners on the ATP World Tour for seven years, converted on the only two break opportunities they had in the match and were never broken.

Cabal and Farah reached their first Grand Slam doubles final at the Australian Open in January and won their first Masters 1000 title at the Italian Open in May.

