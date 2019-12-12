CAB to provide relief to millions of refugees living as stateless people in India: Ram Madhav

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed by the Parliament from both the Houses. Speaking on this, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav said that CAB 2019 will provide relief to millions of refugees living as stateless people in India. "We are happy that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 has been passed in both the Houses of the Parliament and it will soon become an Act. It'll give great relief to millions of refugees who came to India decades ago and are living here as stateless people," said Ram Mahdav.