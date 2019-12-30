CAB was prepared after consultation with all stakeholders: MoS Parliamentary Affairs

While addressing a press conference in Kerala's Kochi on December 30, the Minister of State (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was enacted by the Parliament of India. As per the Constitution of India, parliament has a power to enact on the issue of citizenship. Before it was enacted we have gone through a proper consultation process with all the stakeholders and after the consultation we prepared a bill and that is Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB." "Union Home Minister Amit Shah brought this bill on December 09, 2019 in Lok Sabha. We have discussed this bill at length and every political party gave some suggestion, arguments and Amit Shah noted it all the time," he added.