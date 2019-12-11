CAB, NRC will not be implemented in West Bengal: Derek O'Brien

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament Derek O'Brien said that Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, which was passed in Rajya Sabha, will not be implemented in West Bengal. "This government only makes big promises but all their promises fail. Mamata Di has stated clearly that NRC and CAB will not be implemented in West Bengal," said TMC MP. Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 passed in the Upper House with 125 in favour and 105 against the bill.