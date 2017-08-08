CAB honours Ranji Trophy winning coach Nandy

Kolkata, Aug 8 (IANS) The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) honoured Bengal's former Ranji Trophy winning coach Palash Nandy with the Lifetime Achievement Award at their annual awards ceremony here on Tuesday.

Right-handed batsman Nandy scored 3,208 runs in 57 matches for Bengal, also capturing eight wickets with his part-time right-arm off-breaks.

He played from 1969-70 till 1983-84. Nandy's highest score was 205 not out.

The 65-year-old was also appointed coach of the Bengal team in the year 1989-90 when he guided them to their second Ranji Trophy triumph.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee handed over the prize to Nandy who also got richer by Rs 2 lakh.

"I still remember the day when I was in shorts, playing the U-19s and I met Palash Nandy at Mohun Bagan club and he was the coach," said CAB President Sourav Ganguly, who made his domestic debut under Nandy's coaching.

"We won the Ranji Trophy in 1990 and Palash da was the coach. So my memories with him go a long way. I am honoured to be able to honour him during my tenure at CAB as President," the former India captain added.

The Bengal U-19 team was also felicitated after winning the Cooch Behar Trophy earlier this year. Bengal defeated Delhi to win the title after 19 years.

Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary was awarded Cricketer of the Year while Abhimanyu Easwaran bagged Gentleman Cricketer of the Year. Ashok Dinda was adjudged best fast bowler of the year as he was the highest wicket-taker for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy.

Abhishek Raman won the best U-23 cricketer of the year while Sudip Gharami was adjudged best U-19 cricketer.

