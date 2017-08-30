CAB denies Ojha NOC to shift

Kolkata, Aug 30 (IANS) India discard Pragyan Ojha on Wednesday did not get the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), thus ending hopes of the left-arm spinner returning to his home team Hyderabad.

"The president was dealing with the matter. He has decided that no NOC would be issued for the upcoming season," CAB joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya told IANS.

The decision, he said, would be communicated to Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) in due course.

The deadline to take a call on the Ojha issue was Thursday (August 31). The HCA had sent a mail to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asking the parent body for guidance to deal with the case.

Ojha was named in Bengal's Ranji Trophy probables for the 2017-18 season. He last donned the India Test jersey in 2013 for Sachin Tendulkar's farewell match.

The 30-year old, who has played 24 Tests, 18 One Day Internationals and six T20 matches for India, switched allegiance from Hyderabad to Bengal in 2015-16 to get better chances of making a comeback. Hyderabad were then relegated to Group C in the Ranji Trophy.

He claimed 36 wickets from nine matches, their joint highest along side pacer Ashok Dinda. Last season, he was not that successful picking up only 10 wickets from six matches.

--IANS

