CAB congratulates Indian blind cricket team for winning World Cup

Kolkata, Jan 20 (IANS) The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Saturday congratulated the Indian Blind team for successfully defending the Cricket World Cup for Blind title beating Pakistan by two wickets in Sharjah.

"Winning any global tournament back-to-back is never easy. This very fact needs to be looked upon in a very positive mind frame," CAB joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

"We hope that the BCCI would consider initiating steps to promote or encourage such talented cricketers in whatever way that may be practically possible for it."

"Also, hope at some stage programmes like eradication of Blindness that had been started by Asian Cricket Foundation, a wing of Asian Cricket Council during the Asian Test Championship at Eden Gardens, Kolkata a decade back are revived. It will help send a social message much beyond, he added.

India won the toss and elected to bowl. Batting first Pakistan scored 308 for 8 in 40 overs.

India chased down the total in 38.2 overs losing an equal number of wickets.

The National Cricket Club also congratulated the cricketers. The NCC has been officially sponsoring kits for the visually challenged cricketers from Bengal who had been selected for the India/trials.

"NCC will continue to support the visually challenged cricketers in future also and feels humbled at the rich rewards these cricketers have brought to the nation." , said NCC secretary Niraj Kajaria.

--IANS

