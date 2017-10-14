CAB congratulates Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh on hoisting match

Kolkata, Oct 15 (IANS) The Bengal-Chhatisgargh Ranji Trophy game on Sunday became a special one for both the sides - while it was the 100th first class match for both Manoj Tiwary and Ashoke Dinda, it was also the first home Ranji Trophy game for Chhatisgargh.

Lauding the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Joint Secretary Avishek Dalmiya said: "Many congratulations to Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh for hosting their first Ranji Trophy home game in Raipur. I have been privy to the great work done by the association to get the full member status of the BCCI. Therefore, today's glory is a much deserved one for them."

"Also many congratulations to Manoj and Dinda. 100 mark is a significant one in this game. And 100 matches shows the enormous commitment put in by these stalwarts. Moreover, the very fact that they are on top form further shows they are ready for return and are knocking the doors of the Indian Team," he added.

Dinda was awarded the best fast bowler and Tiwary declared as the cricketer of the year for the last cricket season by CAB.

The CAB felicitated the duo with commemorative shawls, flowers, a plaque and a cheque of Rs 1 lakh each before the commencement of the first day's play. Bengal finished the day strongly at 283 for two.

