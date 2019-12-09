CAB 2019: Bill is against Constitution and Hindu-Muslim unity, says AUDF president

While speaking to ANI on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 which is going to be tabled in Lok Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah on Dec 09, President of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Lok Sabha MP from Assam's Dhubri said that the bill is against the Constitution and against the Hindu-Muslim unity. "This bill is against the Constitution and against the Hindu-Muslim unity. We will reject this bill and Opposition is with us on it. We will not let this bill pass," said Badruddin Ajmal