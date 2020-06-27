CAA Protest: 2 Azamgarh Minors Free After 4 Months in Adult Jail

'Around 6 AM on 4 February, I was walking down to the restaurant where I work when the police arrested me and accused me of inciting violence and raising anti-India slogans at the nearby anti-CAA protest site in Azamgarh’.

16-year-old Sulaiman* (name changed) finally came home on bail after spending four months in prison. He was among the 19 people who were arrested on 5 February for sedition, rioting, attempt to murder and 16 other charges during an anti-CAA protest at Jauhar Ali Park in Azamgarh’s Bilariyaganj. Recently, Allahabad High Court has granted bail to all the 19 accused in the case.

Local women at the Azamgarh anti-CAA protest. More

The FIR, which was filed by a policeman, names 35 men, who have been accused of putting up “women and kids at the forefront”. It further alleges, “The protesters carried sticks, rods and stones and were found chanting anti-government and anti-national slogans. They raised disgusting slogans against Hindu religion, and abused Prime Minister and Chief Minister, while while blocking roads,” the FIR adds. The claims are repeated in the charge sheet.

On the morning of 4 February, local women in Bilariyaganj - 15 kms from Azamgarh had- staged a Shaheen Bagh-style sit-in to protest against the Modi government’s Citizenship Amendment Act.

However, the Police had already imposed Section 144 in the area and refused to give permission for the sit-in. The women had decided to continue with the protest saying “it was their democratic right to raise their voice against injustice”

On the day of the event, the police had repeatedly tried to persuade the protesters to vacate the place. They had even sought the help of local leaders.

But the women refused to move and continued their protest all day. By 3 AM on 5 February, the police allegedly resorted to lathi charging the protesters

By 5 February noon, several Muslim men were picked up from the spot and the nearby areas and arrested on various charges of IPC

Also Read: Delhi Riots Exclusive: RSS Members Arrested for Murder, Rioting

According to Juvenile Justice laws in India, no child (anyone who is under the age of 18 years) who is in conflict with the law can be placed in an adult jail and has to be taken to a juvenile justice home. However, Sulaiman’s elder brother told The Quint that the police had ignored his repeated appeals to treat Sulaiman as a minor.

"“When I got to know the police has arrested my brother, I had rushed to the police station. I told them my brother was innocent. They were not ready to listen to anything. I showed them documents that my brother was a minor. The police officer present at the station had threatened me that if I talk too much, they will imprison me as well.”" - Sulaiman’s elder brother

Naval Kishor, Station Officer at Raumapur police station, who is handling the case, said, “I have taken over the charge very recently. But the police did not have any information on the age of the accused.”

However, an Indian Express report dated 7 February quotes Manoj Kumar Singh, Station Officer of Bilariyaganj, where the FIR was initially registered, as saying, “For us, he is a rioter. He was arrested from the spot and was sent to jail. It is up to the court to decide whether he is a minor or an adult,”

Also Read: Delhi Riots: Several Complaints Name BJP Ex-MLA Jagdish Pradhan

But, Sulaiman wasn’t the only minor among the 19 who was lodged in an adult jail in Azamgarh for four months. 17-year-old Aijaz* (Name changed) said he missed his board exams this year. “One year of my life gone to waste,” he told The Quint.

Unlike Sulaiman, Aijaz was at the site of the protest on 4 February. “I was just standing on the side, the protest was led mainly by women. I was arrested by police and taken away even before stone-pelting or any violence. Later, I was told I have been arrested for raising anti-India slogans.”

The Quint has seen copies of available documents of both the boys - Sulaiman’s school report card and Aijaz’s CBSE admit card - to confirm that their age is below 18. The families say they don’t have any other documents to prove their age apart from the school certificates.

The lawyer who represented the two minors in the court told The Quint, “If the boy who openly fired a gun near Delhi’s Jamia Milia Islamia University could be treated as a minor and presented to the juvenile justice board, why not those boys accused in the Azamgarh case be given the same treatment?”

Story continues