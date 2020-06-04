After CAA, Migrant Crisis Emerges as Political Point Ahead of Bengal Polls as TMC, BJP Trade Charges

Seven months ago, on a muggy November day in 2019, Kolkata witnessed an uneasy calm at the city's iconic 6, Murlidhar Sen Lane at College Square, which houses the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office.

To be precise, it was November 28, when the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won all three bye-elections to the West Bengal assembly, bagging two of the seats for the first time since the party’s inception in 1998.

The TMC managed to capture Kaliaganj, Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur.

Party supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee thanked the people for the victory and said that it was a mandate against the "BJP’s arrogance" and its desperation to come to power in the name of the-then-proposed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Reacting to the Trinamool's victory, Kamal Chandra Sarkar, BJP candidate from Kaliaganj, blamed the party's stance on the citizenship issue as the reason for his defeat.

A month later, the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was passed by the Rajya Sabha with 125 votes in favour and 105 votes against it.

Though there was a celebration at the BJP office, senior party leaders were aware of the challenges they would have to face after the bypoll debacle.

With more than 31 per cent Muslim voters, who raised their voice against the saffron brigade's push for the citizenship law change, BJP leaders knew that the state polls, less than a year away, would be a steep challenge.

While the BJP leadership was trying to find an answer to the fallout of the CAA, heart-wrenching pictures of thousands of migrants workers walking miles after miles to return to their home states during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown and some states diluting the existing labour laws added to its worries in Bengal.

Reverse migration of distressed workers, having a significant vote share, could be a decisive factor that might jeopardise the BJP's game plan to oust the TMC government in Bengal, analysts say.

A blame game has already started over the plight of migrant labourers as Mamata Banerjee blamed the Centre for their woes. She slammed the Narendra Modi government of not consulting the states before announcing the lockdown. Union home minister Amit Shah hit back and accused the CM of not allowing adequate trains to send back Bengali workers to their home state.

“We don’t have any differences with Mamata ji. There is no clash between Bengal and the Centre. Don’t you think it is the right of the ‘mazdoors’ (labourers) to stay with their family members in this time of pandemic? ​​But Mamataji is not allowing more trains to Bengal,” Shah had said.

The Trinamool chief, however, rubbished all allegations and claimed that her government had so far brought back 8.5 lakh people stuck in various parts of the country. "Some people are misleading people and lying that we are not accepting more trains and are not willing to accept migrant labourers. I would like to clarify that so far 8.5 lakh migrants were brought back to Bengal and by June 10 we will bring back around 10.5 lakh people. Not only that. We have paid the travel expenses of the migrant workers as well," she said.

As per the 2011 Census, Bengal ranks fourth among states from where people migrate for employment. From 2001 to 2011, nearly 5.8 lakh people moved out of Bengal looking for work. Nearly, 75 per cent of India's migrants work for daily wages in factories and in the construction sector. After, nine years, the figures have gone up.

The West Bengal Government has launched the scheme 'Sneher Porosh' to help migrant workers and 'Prochesta' for those who are employed in the unorganised sector.

As per the programmes, the beneficiary will get Rs 1,000 as assistance from the state government.

The Bengal government has also introduced 'Samajik Suraksha Yojana' (SSY) in this state budget for the unorganised sector workers, in construction, transport and other areas.

Under the schemes, they will be given various free-of-cost benefits, like compensation for accidental death or disability, health facilities, grant for education of children, etc.

Under SSY, they are also provided a provident fund, encashable on reaching the age of 60 or on death or discontinuation from the scheme, for which the beneficiary deposits Rs 25 per month and the state government deposits Rs 30. But, Mamata went a step ahead and decided to bear the entire funding (Rs 55) and the beneficiaries are no longer required to contribute.

