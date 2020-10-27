'CAA, Farm Reforms Are Historic Moves by Govt, BJP Will Definitely Come to Power in Bengal', Says Actress-turned Politician Roopa Ganguly

Known for her rendition of ‘Draupadi’ in BR Chopra’s hit television series Mahabharat, Roopa Ganguly- a versatile actress and a playback singer was nominated as Rajya Sabha MP by the Bharatiya Janata Party in October 2016.

Recipient of several awards including a National Award and two BFJA Awards, Ganguly served as the President of BJP Mahila Morcha in West Bengal. In 2016 state polls, she lost from Howrah North to TMC counterpart and cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla. And later she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in place of cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Daughter of partition survivors, Roopa termed the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and 'Farm Bill' as historic for the lakhs of refugees like her and farmers in India. Speaking to News18.com– Ganguly shares her journey as an actress, a politician, and as a refugee. Here a few excerpts from the conversation:

West Bengal will vote in 2021. Do you think that CAA is going to be a concern for the BJP in the upcoming elections?

The problem is when they (Congress, TMC) claim themselves as Hindus, no one says anything. But when we (BJP) say that we are Hindus, they brand us as ‘fundamentalists’. This hurts me a lot. I would like to question those who are opposing CAA - do they really understand how it feels to run away from home leaving every single thing you have. As far as CAA’s impact in Bengal is concerned, I think the answer lies in- when we secured 18 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls. People want jobs and security and they know it is the BJP government that can provide them a dignified life. CAA is for those who entered India illegally with dirty intentions. We all know about the arrests made by the NIA in Bengal. It is a dangerous sign as far as our internal security is concerned. CAA will be a non-issue and we are certainly going to form the next government in Bengal.

Do you think the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the parliament has fuelled fear among the Muslim community especially those who are living in Kolkata?

Why Muslims should fear CAA? You tell me a single reason behind their fear. The narrative is clear- those who came here illegally, they have to go back. It is as simple as that. Those who are fulfilling the criteria of CAA no need to worry. They can live happily here. Making a list of minorities was felt necessary because it is the Muslims who entered illegally in large numbers in India. Especially, in the last eight years a large number of Muslims entered India illegally and most of them settled in Bengal. Through this list, it will be easier to scan who are legal and who are illegal migrants. I think CAA is a clear and loud message to illegal migrants to go back to their countries before they could be penalized as per law here in India. Those who are thinking that we are intentionally trying to harass the Muslims should get it clear that we are not against any community. We are not pushing back people in the name of their religion. It’s a misleading campaign of the opposition parties.

Do you think BJP will come to power in 2021 in West Bengal and your take on TMC chief Mamata Banerjee? Being the only woman Chief Minister in India, do you think she is doing a great job?

Certainly, we are going to form the next government in 2021 in Bengal, there is no doubt about this. People in Bengal showed immense faith in us and I am sure they will vote BJP to power against the misrule of the TMC government. I joined politics only because of the misrule of TMC. From 2011 to 2013, I started following the TMC and found that they are not good for Bengal's development. TMC's acts are against the culture of Bengal. They don't believe in democracy and atrocities on Oppositions in Bengal are at peak. You will be beaten like anything in Bengal if you raise your voice against TMC. Is it democracy? So many BJP workers were killed, arrested, and forced to vacate their houses out of fear. I don’t think people voted for this TMC in Bengal. No vision, no jobs, no industries, there is nothing in Bengal. We are facing a difficult time in fighting with the TMC because she is using the administration against us. As far as Mamata Banerjee is concerned, I don't have anything personal about her. Somehow, she had a great mandate but she could have done it well, she has failed to prove herself as a good leader for the state.

