CA students' protest: ICAI president clarifies on exams evaluation

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India President Prafulla P Chhajed on September 26 clarified institute's stand after students and candidates who appeared for the exams protested in front of its headquarters in Delhi earlier this week. They were demanding transparency in paper checking, Re-Correction, Penalize Paper Checkers for alleged wrong checking and Centralised Evaluation. ICAI president said that they have taken every measures make ensure transparency in its exams. He backed the examiners by saying that they have to appear for an online examination after clearing the exam ICAI chooses them. Clarifying the coding system, he asserted that under the system nobody can identify which answer paper belongs to whom and the coding system is 100 percent human untouched system. "Under coding system, nobody can identify which answer paper belongs to whom. It is absolutely human untouched system." Said Chhajed "10% of papers are reviewed to ensure quality check. Students can also apply for re-evaluation. Indian Chartered Accountant qualification is a benchmark against those of various advanced countries," he added. On September 23, students and candidates who had appeared for ICAI exams protested outside its headquarters near ITO, Delhi. They alleged error in evaluation in exams papers. Students alleged that ICIA has nullified the correct answers.