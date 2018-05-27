CA seeks evidence on spot-fixing allegations

Melbourne, May 27 (IANS) Reacting to allegations made by television channel Al Jazeera about spot-fixing in a Test involving Australia in India, Cricket Australia (CA) has asked for raw footage and un-edited material to investigate the matter.

"Together with the ICC, we are aware of the investigation by Al Jazeera into alleged corruption in cricket," CA chief executive James Sutherland was quoted as saying by cricinfo in a statement.

"Although not having been provided an opportunity to view the documentary or any raw footage, our long-standing position on these matters is that credible claims will be treated very seriously and fully investigated. Cricket Australia will continue to fully co-operate with the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit in its review of the matter.

"Neither the ICC or Cricket Australia is aware of any credible evidence linking Australian players to corruption in the game. Cricket Australia and the ICC take a zero-tolerance approach against anyone trying to compromise the integrity of the game. We urge Al Jazeera to provide all un-edited materials and any other evidence to the ICC investigation team, so, if appropriate, a full and thorough investigation can be conducted," the statement added.

In a documentary, it was shown that during a certain period of the game some Australian batsmen scored at a rate specified by fixers for the purposes of betting, which is illegal in India.

The match in question is the Australia-India Test in Ranchi in March 2017.

