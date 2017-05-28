CA Bhavani Devi becomes first Indian to win gold medal in an international fencing event

India’s sabre fencer, CA Bhavani Devi, has clinched gold medal in the Turnoi Satellite Fencing Championship held at Reykjavik in Iceland. Bhavani Devi defeated Great Britain’s Sarah Jane Hampson 15-13 on points to win the gold.

Bhavani Devi, who hails from Chennai, had defeated another British fencer Jessica Corby 15-11 in the semifinal to set up the summit clash with Sarah. With her victory in the final, Bhavani Devi becomes the first Indian to win a gold medal in an international fencing event, reports PTI.

She had previously won a silver medal in a satellite event. She now trains at the Sports Authority of India centre at Thalassery. “This is my third time in this competition. I have lost in quarter finals in previous years. Now I have won my first medal. It is also the first medal in world level competition as I have won medals in Asian and Commonwealth championships,” a delighted Bhavani told PTI from Reykajvik.

The competition was tough from the quarterfinals onwards, she said and added that in the semifinal and final, the British fencers made her work very hard for victory. (Inputs PTI).