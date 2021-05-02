Bypolls Result 2021: Counting Underway in 4 Lok Sabha Seats

The counting of votes in four Lok Sabha seats that went to polls is underway in states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 2 May.

The Congress is leading in the Kanyakumari constituency in Tamil Nadu and trailing in the Belgaum parliamentary constituency in Karnataka, where the BJP holds a lead. In Andhra’s Tirupati, the ruling YSR Congress Party is headed towards a win while the Indian Muslim League is leading with a comfortable margin in Malappuram, Kerala.

The bypoll results come amid a ferocious second wave of the coronavirus, which has left the country’s healthcare system paralysed and is contributing to over three thousand officially recorded deaths in the country daily.

Belgaum

Moving towards a close election in Karnataka’s Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency, BJP candidate Mangala Angadi is leading with a margin of over 4,000 votes against Congress’ Satish Jarkiholi after the 87th round, Deccan Herald reported.

Tirupati

The counting is also ongoing in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, where the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) headed towards retaining the seat as its candidate M Gurmoorthy established a comfortable lead of over 95,000 votes by noon on Sunday, Times of India reported.

The by-election in this parliamentary constituency was held on 17 April 2021 following the demise of the YSRC's Balli Durgaprasad in September last year.

Kanyakumari

In this Lok Sabha bypoll, Congress’ candidate Vijay Vasanth held a lead, The Hindu reported. The by-polls in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari constituency were necessitated following Vasantha Kumar’s death due to COVID-19.

Malappuram

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidate MP Abdussamad Samadani held a vast lead in the parliamentary constituency, with a lead of over 93,000 more votes than Left Democratic Front (LDF) adversary VP Sanu, The Hindu reported.

The Malappuram by-election was necessitated after IUML national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty resigned from the Lok Sabha to contest the Assembly poll.

