Bypoll in UP's Kairana begins

Bypoll in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana has begun at 7a.m. on Monday. The polling will continue till 5 p.m. in the evening. Bypolls will be held in 14 Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies across 10 states of India. It is to be mentioned that the number of constituencies undergoing bypolls is one of the largest such exercises in recent times. Polling has also begun in Uttar Pradesh's Noorpur, Gomia and Silli constituencies of Jharkhand, Chengannur in Kerala, Maheshtala in West Bengal, Jokihat in Bihar, Ampati in Meghalaya, and Nagaland parliamentary constituency.