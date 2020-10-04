Bypass to be constructed in Karnal at Rs 1,300 crore: Khattar

Chandigarh, Oct 4 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the National Highways Authority of India has given its final nod for the Karnal Eastern bypass, which will be constructed at Rs 1300 crore, to decongest the city.

The bypass will be 35 kilometres long and 7 kilometres wide. It will start from GT Road, covering the area between Madhuban and Kutel in Karnal, and will connect to Jhanjhari village. Khattar said that the bypass will ease the connectivity of the nearby villages too.

The chief minister was addressing the gathering at a function held at Deenbandhu Chaudhary Chhotu Ram Namastey Chowk in Karnal city.

He said Karnal is developing as a smart city and an amount of Rs 1,000 crore will be spent to achieve this target. So far, development works worth Rs 350 crore are in progress under the Smart City project, said Khattar, who is the MLA from Karnal. PTI SUN DPB DPB