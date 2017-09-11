BWF World Senior C'ships to begin at Kochi today

Kochi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The BWF World Senior Badminton Championships is all set to begin in Kochi today.

A total of 665 players from 40 countries will battle it out in eight different age groups in the championship, which will be played in all the five categories.

About 175 players will represent India in the week-long championship, including Olympians Abhinn Shyam Gupta, Nikhil Kanetkar and V Diju along with three times Asian Games team bronze medallist Partho Ganguly and 1982 Asian Games bronze medallist Leroy D'sa.

The Indian contingent will also consist of Arjuna awardee and Kerala player George Thomas, Commonwealth medallist Sanave Thomas and former India doubles player Roopesh Kumar.

It should be noted that this is for the first time that the Championship is being held in India.(ANI)