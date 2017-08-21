BWF World Championships, Glasgow Live Streaming: Where to Watch and Start IST Time

In-form Kidambi Srikanth and two-time bronze medallist P V Sindhu will headline a 21-member Indian contingent as they gun for the elusive gold medal at the World Badminton Championships starting on Sunday.

After grabbing successive titles at Indonesia and Australia, Srikanth will look to continue his rampaging run and clinch a maiden World Championship medal when he

spearheads India's challenge this week.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu, who clinched the 2016 China Open and 2017 India Open, will look to better the colour of the medal that she had won in the 2013 and 2014 editions.

While Srikanth turns up in Scotland after three successive final finishes, Sindhu enters the event after a couple of quarterfinal finishes in the previous Super Series

events of this season.

First Indian woman to win a silver at 2015 World Championship, Saina Nehwal will also be in the reckoning and will look to brush aside any concern whatsoever regarding

her fitness and put the best foot forward.

Interestingly, Saina and Sindhu have got byes in the opening round.

The live telecast of the BWF World Championships can be seen live on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD.

The matches can be live streamed on Hotstar and TOTAL BWF World Championships 2017 YouTube channel.





















