BWF World Championships, Glasgow: Kidambi Srikanth, Satwik-Maneesha Advance

India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth and the mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Maneesha.K defeated their respective opponents to advance at the World Championships here on Monday.

Glasgow: India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth and the mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Maneesha.K defeated their respective opponents to advance at the World Championships here on Monday.

It was a cake walk for the eighth seed Srikanth as the Guntur player outplayed Russia's Sergey Sirant in straight games 21-13, 21-12 in just 29 minutes. He will now face Lucas Corvee of France in the second round.

In the other match, Satwik and Maneesha defeated Tam Chun Hei and Tsz Yau of Hong Kong 24-22, 21-17 to advance to the second round. They will now take on Mathias Christiansen and Sara Thygesen of Denmark.