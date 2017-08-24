BWF World Championship: PV Sindhu Seals Quarter-final Spot

PV Sindhu had to battle hard to defeat Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi 19-21, 23-21, 21-17 in a thrilling encounter here on Thursday.

Sindhu surprisingly lost the first game 19-21, but fought her way back to take the second set 23-21. Cheung Ngan showed great fight to take the second game to a tie breaker.

Even in the third game, Sindhu had rushed to a 11-4 lead, but the Hong Kong player wasn't willing to give up so easily.

After 87 minutes, Sindhu finally came out on top and reached the quarter-finals.

Sindhu had also climbed one spot to be ranked no.4 in the latest BWF rankings.

She will now take on China's Sun Yu in the next match.