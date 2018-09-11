Buzz of honey bees to keep elephants off rail track in Guwahati

The Northeast Division of Indian Railways in Guwahati has taken up a new and unique idea of keeping the elephants off the railway tracks by playing the sound of honey bees. Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Public Relations Officer of North-East Frontier Railway, Pranab Jyoti Sharma said that the idea was discussed with the forest officials and tried and after that it was established that the buzzing of honey bees irritates the elephants and they stay away from the railway tracks. Earlier on September 07, the Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal took to social media and said that Railways has come up with 'Plan Bee' which involves setting up of devices near tracks, which emit the 'buzzing' sound of bees, saving elephants from train accidents. India has more than 50 per cent of Asiatic elephants, which are deeply revered. Unfortunately, the numbers of elephants are dwindling due to the human encroachment of their habitat in the wild, speeding trains or vehicles or else the phenomenon of man-elephant conflict.