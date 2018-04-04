BuyUcoin unveils open trading engine for cryptocurrencies

BuyUcoin, a cryptocurrency exchange platform and Blockchain Wallet company announced the launch of BuyUcoin Trade Engine 2.0, enabled with the latest features to ensure cryptocurrency enthusiasts access to a flawless trading experience, thereby helping improve the overall liquidity of Indian markets, empowering high-frequency traders to prefer domestic platforms and experience global standards of trading. BuyUcoin Trade Engine 2.0 has the capability to execute transactions at a scale of 200 orders per second. Attributable to the outstanding customer experience that BuyUcoin provides, the company witnessed a sharp growth in its user base snowballing from 15,000 to 1,50,000 in a span of five weeks in Q4 of 2017. The company has long term plans to fully embrace and adopt the Decentralised Web 3.0 in order to keep abreast with the dynamic cryptocurrency industry. It also plans to launch more cryptocurrencies in India which are currently not available to the consumers.