But Priyanka Chopra, What About Your City?

Two days ago, Priyanka Chopra described on Instagram, with great precision, how George Floyd was pinned down by white cops in Minneapolis as he gasped for breath and died. Black lives matter, her post seemed to emphasise, echoing the sentiments of most people with basic empathy across the world.

A pandemic, as many of us have experienced in the past few weeks, has brought death so close to us that it has almost become just a numbing statistic. For many people, this has meant that all deaths, even those that have occurred due to political missteps, are apolitical. Blame the disease, not the governments that bungled and made callous decisions that left millions of people struggling to survive. At the end of the day, since the death certificates list the cause as COVID-19, government cheerleaders insist that “we are all in this together”. How many deaths do we mourn? How many broken families do we comfort? How many shattered people do we help? We are humans, we are alive, we have limited material and emotional resources and we have to get on with our lives, right?

Floyd’s death, however, was poke-in-the-eye political. The widely shared visual pointed out a clear aggressor and a victim. It robbed from most of us a little more of our waning faith in humanity. It also robbed the rich, powerful and apolitical for profit a curtain to hide behind. Thus came out the ‘Black Lives Matter’ slogans on the Instagram stories and posts of people you would least expect to be ‘political’. In India, it wouldn’t be completely wrong to say that condemning fascism in another nation is quietly profitable for some people’s public image.

Argh-these-influencers-only-talk-about-vacays-and-lippies-and-don’t-care-about-anything-political-oh-heyyyyy-they-do! About ‘Black lives’. For many Indian influencers who are adamantly tightlipped about caste and religious violence in India, ‘Black Lives Matter’ was a bumper giveaway for woke points. Trust me, I agonised over softening this statement for a while, but nope, there’s no perceivable way to sugarcoat this kind of opportunism.

Muslim lifestyle influencers told HuffPost India earlier how speaking up against atrocities against minorities cost them work and followers, where as a majority of their community which virtually thrives on ‘love’ and ‘positive vibes’ kept peddling mothballed captions about optimism, and did not either back or speak up for their own colleagues. It is, however, a whole different story when it comes to racism in America, like we have seen. The influencer conscience, hitherto hidden under sunshine, immunity boosting chai and homemade gluten-free bread, has finally reared its pleasant head.

Chopra, who—legitimately—always talks about her struggles as a woman of colour in America, condemned the police action on another person of colour. “End this race war here in the US, and around the world,” she said.

Rightly so. The image of Floyd being killed was terrifying, outrageous and unpardonable. In India too, we have seen some brutal, indefensible visuals over the past few weeks. There was the video of a toddler trying to wake up his dead mother on a railway platform in India. Or the photo of a man, his mask slipping off his face, weeping on the sidewalk into an inexpensive mobile phone. Or the photos of the chapatis that 16 labourers had packed for their long walk home from Maharashtra to Madhya Pradesh, before they fell asleep on railway tracks and were run over by a train. But Chopra and her clan barely spared a word, forget a moving note, for these images.

What was the difference? The perpetrator of these atrocities — in this case, the government — was physically not present in these visuals. What ultimately killed the child’s mother? Hunger. What killed the sleeping migrants? A train. What left the man weeping on the roadside? The lack of vehicles to take him home. What led to all this suffering? An ill-planned, callous lockdown that did not acknowledge 80% of the country’s population and how they live. Who did this? Ah, they-who-should-not-be-named-on-star-Instagram-posts.

In fact, they are only to be named when the organised public relations cartel, as revealed by our entertainment editor Ankur Pathak, ‘invites’ Bollywood for photo op calls with BJP leaders.

